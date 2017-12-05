German stocks - Factors to watch on December 5

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BMW

BMW late on Monday rejected a media report that said the software in certain diesel models shut off a gas filtering system in certain road conditions, leading to excessive nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

Separately, BMW R&D chief Klaus Froehlich said he expects its sales of electric and hybrid vehicles to jump by a “medium double-digit percentage” next year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Capital Markets Day for Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm due, which it plans to list on the stock exchange.

Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin has begun an investigation into the stock market disclosures of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, the biggest shareholder in Deutsche Bank, a German newspaper reported.

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the lender to disclose account information related to President Donald Trump, Handelsblatt reported, without citing the source of the information.

LUFTHANSA

Airline industry body IATA due to present updated economic forecasts.

SIEMENS

Russian court hearing due on Siemens claim against Rostec over Crimea turbines.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp Chairman Ulrich Lehner has rejected investor calls to break up the industrial group and backed top management’s push to transform the firm into a technology group, Germany’s Handelsblatt reported, citing an interview.

GERRY WEBER, BAYWA

Gerry Weber is seen as a candidate to drop out of the SDAX index, to be replaced by Baywa, analysts say. Deutsche Boerse is due to announce its quarterly index review late on Tuesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Markit PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen flat at 54.9 points, composite final PMI unchanged at 57.6.

