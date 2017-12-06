German stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

A Philadelphia state court jury on Tuesday ordered Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson to pay $27.8 million to an Indiana couple over the drugmakers’ failure to warn of internal bleeding risks from their blood thinner Xarelto.

CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Industry lobby group VCI to hold its annual press conference with an outlook for growth in 2018 expected.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank has not received any subpoena for financial records relating to the president or his family as part of the special counsel’s Russia probe.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The Frankfurt stock market operator said there would be no changes to its main indices following a quarterly review.

PROSIEBENSAT. 1

The broadcaster set new mid-term financial goals at its capital markets day.

STEINHOFF

The furniture retailer said Chief Executive Markus Jooste resigned, also announcing an investigation into accounting irregularities.

DELIVERY HERO

The world’s largest online takeaway food delivery group said on Tuesday it would offer shares worth 686 million euros to investors, raking in cash to expand its business through takeovers.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.3 pct m/m

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 6.28 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)