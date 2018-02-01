German stocks - Factors to watch on February 1

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Industrial workers in Germany started a series of 24-hour strikes over pay and working hours on Wednesday, affecting companies including Volkswagen’s truck maker MAN and automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen.
Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 5 percent at 3.76 billion euros ($4.68 billion). Poll:
The stock exchange operator declined comment on a report by Handelsblatt saying that new chief executive Theodor Weimer has abolished the so-called group management committee to improve decision making.
The engineering group’s supervisory board elected Jim Hagemann Snabe as new chairman.
The genetics test maker expects higher adjusted profit and sales this year, plans to repurchase shares worth $200 million and acquire STAT-Dx for an undisclosed amount after reporting a $0.18 fourth-quarter loss per share.
The company has appointed IBM manager Sanjay Brahmawar to replace long-time chief executive Karl-Heinz Streibich as CEO on Aug. 1.
The company said its takeover by Creat Group Corporation has been closed.
SIEMENS - dividend 3.70 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.3 pct.
Time: 6.08 GMT.
German Markit manufacturing PMI for January due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 61.2 points.
