German stocks - Factors to watch on February 19

U.S. investigators probing Mercedes maker Daimler have found that its cars were equipped with software which may have help them to pass diesel emissions tests, a German newspaper reports on Sunday, citing confidential documents.

The chemicals giant on Friday said around 300 kilograms of N-Formylmorpholin and 70 kilograms of Methanol leaked into the river Rhine. BASF said the magnitude of the leak was not sufficient to pose a risk to organisms in the water.

The German chemicals company is optimistic that the European Commission will give it approval for its takeover of Monsanto after receiving positive signals, supervisory board chairman Werner Wenning tells the Rheinische Post daily.

German trade union officials IG BCE and Verdi have called on 10,000 employees to start “warning strikes” to put pressure on management ahead of a new round of wage talks.

Siemens rival General Electric Co is exploring a sale of its industrial gas engine business that could be worth as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Talks about developing a next-generation fighter jet should start in the second half of 2018, the head of Airbus’s defence unit told Reuters on Friday.

The head of Airbus’s defence unit criticised Germany on Friday for not spending more on defence and said the new coalition agreement’s call for a tougher approach to arms exports could prompt the weapons maker to re-examine its business plans.

The German silicon wafer company is targeting another increase in its operating profit margin in 2018, hoping to exceed the 37 percent it recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017, finance chief Rainer Irle tells the Boersen Zeitung newspaper.

In the first quarter of financial year 2017/2018 the automotive supplier’s earnings before interest and tax was 17.8 mln euros, corresponding to an operating margin of 7.1 pct.

Acquired an office in Eschborn near Frankfurt for 13.5 mln euros.

Adler agreed to buy a 41.04 percent stake in Brack Capital Properties for 539 million euros.

METRO - dividend 0.70 euros/shr

