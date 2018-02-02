German stocks - Factors to watch on February 2

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

WAGE DISPUTE

German industrial workers are due to stage a third day of strikes amid a row over wages and working hours, affecting companies including carmakers Mercedes-Benz and Porsche and engineering group Siemens.

ADIDAS, VOLKSWAGEN

Ukraine plans to take legal steps against companies including Adidas and Volkswagen for breaching sanctions against Russia, German daily Rheinische Post quoted Ukraine’s foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin as saying.

AUTOS

Carmakers published monthly U.S. sales figures.

Separately, Daimler analyst conference on Q4 results due at 0800 GMT.

Also, carmakers that try to cheat vehicle emissions tests could face unlimited fines and criminal charges under proposals set out on Thursday by the British government.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Q4 results due. Net loss seen widening to 1.95 billion euros from 1.89 billion a year earlier. Poll:

Separately, a U.S. regulator said it issued an order on Thursday filing and settling charges against Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, a unit of Deutsche Bank, for attempted manipulation of the ISDAFIX benchmark and requiring the firm to pay a $70 million civil penalty.

STADA

Extraordinary general meeting due to vote on domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Bain, Cinven.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 5.55 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)