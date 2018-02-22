German stocks - Factors to watch on February 22

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Germany’s federal court ruling due on whether German law provides a legal basis for cities to ban diesel cars to help reduce air pollution.
Separately, neo-Nazis are attempting to infiltrate one of Germany’s biggest car makers, Daimler, to turn a key factory into a showcase for their views, the plant’s works council said on Wednesday.
Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen broadly flat at 5.25 billion euros. Poll:
Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 5 percent at 805 million euros ($992 million). Poll:
Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 4 percent at 375 million euros. Poll:
Deutsche Telekom has extended the contract of its chief executive officer and named a new finance chief to take over next year, the company announced on Wednesday.
Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 7 percent at 88.4 million euros. Poll:
Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 11 percent at 91.8 million euros. Poll:
Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 22 percent at 84.6 million euros. Poll:
Q4 results due.
Q4 results due. FFO I seen up 6 percent at 28.6 million euros. Poll:
Q4 results due.
Q4 results due.
Offer period for IPO due to end.
INFINEON - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BERTRANDT - dividend 2.50 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - dividend 1.40 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.1 pct.
Time: 5.42 GMT.
German Ifo sentiment index for February due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 117.0 points vs 117.6, current conditions at 127.0 vs 127.7, expectations at 107.9 vs 108.4.
