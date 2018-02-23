German stocks - Factors to watch on February 23

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
German utility EWE will put a $1.9 billion minority stake on the block later this year, a sale that is expected to draw interest from groups including Allianz Capital Partners, two people familiar with the matter said.
BMW agreed to pay more than $2.2 million to settle U.S. government claims that it failed to provide required refunds to 492 military personnel who lawfully terminated their vehicle leases because they were called to duty.
Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 24 percent at 4.15 billion euros. Poll:
Capital Markets Day due.
The group proposed to raise its dividend for 2017 by 23 percent to 1.68 per share.
Separately, preliminary fourth-quarter results.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Q4 results due.
EX-DIVIDEND
INFINEON - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
STROEER - Barclays cuts target price to 69.50 euros from 72 euros
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 5.52 GMT.
German detailed Q4 GDP expected at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct q/q, +2.3 pct y/y.
