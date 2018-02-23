German stocks - Factors to watch on February 23

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

German utility EWE will put a $1.9 billion minority stake on the block later this year, a sale that is expected to draw interest from groups including Allianz Capital Partners, two people familiar with the matter said.

BMW

BMW agreed to pay more than $2.2 million to settle U.S. government claims that it failed to provide required refunds to 492 military personnel who lawfully terminated their vehicle leases because they were called to duty.

VOLKSWAGEN

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 24 percent at 4.15 billion euros. Poll:

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Capital Markets Day due.

XING

The group proposed to raise its dividend for 2017 by 23 percent to 1.68 per share.

Separately, preliminary fourth-quarter results.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Q4 results due.

EX-DIVIDEND

INFINEON - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

STROEER - Barclays cuts target price to 69.50 euros from 72 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5.52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German detailed Q4 GDP expected at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct q/q, +2.3 pct y/y.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Sims)