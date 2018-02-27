German stocks - Factors to watch on February 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOS

German federal court ruling due on whether German law provides a legal basis for cities to ban diesel cars to help reduce air pollution.

Geely’s acquisition of a $9 billion stake in Daimler is not a threat to jobs at the German carmaker, its human resources chief told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Also, a German parliamentary committee will on Wednesday question government officials on whether Geely has violated disclosure rules and whether loopholes in securities trading law need to be closed, the Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper reported on Tuesday.

BASF

BASF said it was aiming for a gain of up to 10 percent in group operating profit this year, as an earnings rebound from specialty chemicals offsets declines at its basic petrochemicals unit.

DEUTSCHE POST

Wage talks with union Verdi continue.

E.ON, RWE, INNOGY

E.ON is said to be interested in a takeover of RWE’s stake in Innogy, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Tuesday. Another possible buyer could be a consortium led by Macquarie, it said.

Separately, German energy industry employers including E.ON and union IG BCE due to hold wage talks.

FRESENIUS

The healthcare group has raised doubts about its planned acquisition of Akorn because of a probe into data integrity at the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs.

Separately, Fresenius forecast lower sales this year but kept its 2020 financial targets and proposed a higher dividend for 2017.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The kidney dialysis business expects further growth in profit and sales this year after posting higher 2017 earnings, and set aside 200 million euros in settlement talks with U.S. authorities.

SAP

The business software group is targeting the customer relationship category to increase market share, its chief executive told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday.

AIRBUS

Vienna prosecutors are broadening their probe into a $2 billion Eurofighter jet purchase by Austria and are investigating former defence minister Norbert Darabos for breach of trust, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

UNIPER

The company said it would propose a dividend of 0.74 euros per share for 2017, based on expected adjusted EBIT of around 1.1 billion euros and free cash from operations of around 361 million euros.

AIXTRON

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 170 percent at 21.3 million euros. Poll:

NORDEX

Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 96 percent at 1.8 million euros. Poll:

GERRY WEBER

Full Q4 results due. The group reported preliminary results on Jan. 31, saying its EBIT came to 10.3 million euros, at the bottom of its forecast range of 10 to 20 million euros.

KWS SAAT

Q2 results due.

STEMMER IMAGING

Shares due to start trading on Frankfurt stock exchange.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.1 pct.

Time: 6.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German preliminary inflation data for February due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.6 pct m/m, +1.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)