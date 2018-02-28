German stocks - Factors to watch on February 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

Q4 results due. Underlying EBITDA seen down 0.3 percent at 1.80 billion euros ($2.22 billion). Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $240 million to settle private U.S. antitrust litigation accusing it of conspiring with other banks to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate.

DEUTSCHE POST

German union Verdi’s pay commission due to debate next steps in the pay dispute with Deutsche Post management.

People familiar with the matter said on Tuesday that wage talks were making progress but so far had fallen short of an agreement.

VOLKSWAGEN

Australia has ordered the recall of 2.3 million vehicles fitted with Takata Corp air bags that have been linked to deaths worldwide, in the country’s biggest compulsory product recall. They include cars made by Volkswagen.

AAREAL

Q4 results due. Pretax profit seen down 22 percent at 66.3 million euros. Poll:

AIRBUS

Airbus Helicopters said on Tuesday that Shreveport, Louisiana-based air medical transport provider Metro Aviation had placed an order for an extra 25 EC145e helicopters.

DUERR

Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 12 percent at 78.9 million euros. Poll:

SALZGITTER

Q4 results due. The steelmaker published key figures on Jan. 30 and forecast pretax profit could fall by as much as 16 percent this year.

STEINHOFF

Q1 trading update due.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Q4 results due.

BVB

H1 report due. The group said on Feb. 23 its first-half EBITDA jumped to 83.9 million euros from 49.9 million.

HAPAG LLOYD

Q4 results due.

KLOECKNER

Q4 results due. EBITDA seen down 2 percent at 36.4 million euros. Poll:

MLP

Q4 results due.

WASHTEC

The company said it planned to pay a dividend of 2.45 euros per share.

HSH NORDBANK

The supervisory board of an ownership vehicle of HSH Nordbank’s public-sector shareholders has approved the sale of the lender to buyout groups Cerberus and J.C. Flowers for around 1 billion euros, people close to the matter said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.

Time: 5.54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment index for March due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 10.9 points vs 11.0.

German February jobless data due at 0900 GMT. Seen -15,000, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 5.4 pct.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)