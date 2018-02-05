German stocks - Factors to watch on February 5

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

GERMAN GOVERNMENT

Negotiators for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) will try on Monday to hammer out compromises on healthcare and labour policy - the final stumbling blocks in the way of another “grand coalition.”

BAYER

Deadline for Bayer to propose more remedies on planned Monsanto deal due.

DAIMLER

Chinese investor Li Shufu plans to take a major stake in Daimler via Zheijang Geely Holding Group which he chairs, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing sources as saying he could become the carmaker’s biggest shareholder.

Sources had told Reuters in late November that Daimler turned down an offer from Geely to take a stake of up to 5 percent via a discounted share placement, but that Geely was welcome to buy shares in the open market.

Separately, Daimler and automotive supplier Robert Bosch will start testing self-driving so-called robo-taxis in the next few months, senior executives told a German weekly.

INFINEON

The German chipmaker sees no need to spin off or list any of its units, its chief executive told a German weekly when asked whether that would be a possible way of raking in cash.

LUFTHANSA

Negotiators for a new grand coalition between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Social Democrats may drop a proposal to progressively abolish Germany’s air transport tax, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday.

Separately, Lufthansa wants to replace top management at Brussels Airlines, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, pointing to the unit’s weak performance compared to other divisions.

MERCK

The sale of Merck KGaA’s consumer health unit has been thrown off track after Nestle has pulled out, leaving the race to buy the maker of Seven Seas vitamins without its main contender, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SAP

The German technology group could raise its operating margin to more than 30 percent in 2019, its chief financial officer told a German weekly paper.

THYSSENKRUPP

Results of Thyssenkrupp workers’ ballot on steel merger due.

VOLKSWAGEN

The U.S. unit of Volkswagen on Friday asked a U.S. judge to delay several court trials it is facing over excess emissions because it fears “inflammatory” comments made by a lawyer representing car owners in a recent TV documentary will prejudice the jury.

Separately, Oliver Blume, chief executive of VW’s Porsche unit, told German news agency dpa that the luxury carmaker will invest 6 billion euros in electric mobility by 2022.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

The German real estate company is eyeing small acquisitions as opposed to large transformational deals that the sector has witnessed in the past, its chief financial officer told a newspaper.

SCHAEFFLER

The German automotive supplier has bagged orders worth at least 1 billion euros in sales in the area of electric mobility, one of the group’s board members has told a weekly paper.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q4 results due.

STABILUS

Q1 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DAIMLER - Jefferies raises price target to 60 euors from 56 euros

DEUTSCHE BANK - Credit Suisse cuts price target to 15 euros from 16 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.5 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 5.57 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January final Markit PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen at 57.0 points, composite PMI at 58.8, both unchanged.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

