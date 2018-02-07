German stocks - Factors to watch on February 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

COALITION TALKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) negotiated through the night into Wednesday in a marathon final push to try to nail down a new coalition agreement.

DEUTSCHE POST

Second round of wage talks between Verdi, management due to continue.

VOLKSWAGEN

Steering committee of supervisory board expected to meet.

CECONOMY

French insurance broker SFAM bought 11 percent of French consumer electronics chain FNAC Darty for 335 million euros, it said on Tuesday, becoming the second-biggest shareholder after German retailer Ceconomy.

GEA GROUP

Belgian investor Albert Frere has increased his stake in the company to 4.33 percent as of Dec. 28, from a previous 3.002, GEA said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit Cimic reported full-year results, with attributable profit up 21 percent.

HANNOVER RE

Update on January renewals due.

OSRAM

Osram’s quarterly core profit fell 4 percent as the company ramped up investment in its new LED (light-emitting diode) chip factory, the world’s biggest, in Malaysia and was hit by currency effects.

UNIPER

Fortum due to disclose final acceptance level of Uniper offer. It had 46.93 percent after the end of the first acceptance period.

DELIVERY HERO

FY trading statement due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +2.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.5 pct.

Time: 6.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.8114 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)