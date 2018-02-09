German stocks - Factors to watch on February 9

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

LUFTHANSA

January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

AIRBUS

The company said it won 20 gross aircraft orders in January.

CECONOMY

Full Q1 results due. The group already said on Jan. 18 its operating profit fell 16 percent on price reductions around Black Friday and costs to set up its holding company.

BIOTEST

The company said Tiancheng intends to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Biotest.

CEWE

The company acquired 80 percent of shares in Stardust Media and Communications for about 36 million euros.

DELIVERY HERO

A bookrunner disclosed an accelerated bookbuilding of existing ordinary shares, with an offering size of 3.97 million shares and a price guidance of 30.75 euros apiece.

DIC ASSET

Q4 results due.

DERMAPHARM

Shares due to start trading on Frankfurt stock exchange.

The group’s shares are being placed at 28 euros apiece in the German drugmaker’s initial public offer (IPO), at the middle of an indicative price range of 26 to 30 euros, it said on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -4.2 pct, S&P 500 -3.8 pct, Nasdaq -3.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -5.3 pct.

Time: 5.53 GMT.

