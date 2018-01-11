German stocks - Factors to watch on January 11

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

WAGE TALKS

German union IG Metall is due to hold talks with employers in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg over higher wages and shorter working hours. Thousands of workers are expected to stage walkouts to support IG Metall’s wage claims.

BANKS

Prosecutors and tax investigators are currently investigating 417 suspected cases of so-called dividend stripping in Germany that resulted in 5.3 billion euros of unpaid taxes, German media reported on Wednesday.

BAYER, COVESTRO

German drugs and pesticides group Bayer on Wednesday said it was selling more of its stake in chemicals group Covestro, aiming to raise about 1.5 billion euros in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

VOLKSWAGEN

Wage talks to resume for around 120,000 workers in Germany.

SUEDZUCKER

Q3 results due.

HELLA

H1 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.50 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German 2017 GDP data due at 0900 GMT. Seen +2.4 pct vs 1.9 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)