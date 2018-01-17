German stocks - Factors to watch on January 17

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

AUTOS

European monthly car registrations data due from industry association ACEA at 0700 GMT.

Separately, Volkswagen group deliveries for December expected.

THYSSENKRUPP

Union Investment fund manager Ingo Speich has called for a wide ranging restructuring at the steel and engineering group. Speaking to German newspaper WAZ, he said: “It doesn’t stop with the steel merger. The corporate overhaul has to continue.”

ZALANDO

Q4 trading statement.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”.

HANNOVER RUECK - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.17 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December whole prices due at 0700 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

