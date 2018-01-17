German stocks - Factors to watch on January 17

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
European monthly car registrations data due from industry association ACEA at 0700 GMT.
Separately, Volkswagen group deliveries for December expected.
Union Investment fund manager Ingo Speich has called for a wide ranging restructuring at the steel and engineering group. Speaking to German newspaper WAZ, he said: “It doesn’t stop with the steel merger. The corporate overhaul has to continue.”
Q4 trading statement.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
MUNICH RE - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”.
HANNOVER RUECK - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.17 GMT.
German December whole prices due at 0700 GMT.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)