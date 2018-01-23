German stocks - Factors to watch on January 23

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Britain’s departure from the European Union offers an historic opportunity for Deutsche Boerse to expand its business and to secure a larger portion of the euro clearing business, the exchange’s new chief executive said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Wage talks with labour union Verdi due to begin. Verdi has demanded a 6 percent wage increase or more time off for around 130,000 Deutsche Post workers.

ENERGY

CEOs of E.ON and RWE to speak at annual Handelsblatt energy conference in Berlin.

SAP

The software maker has committed to spend more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in France over five years, in one of the largest investments announced at a business summit hosted on Monday by President Emmanuel Macron.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s Audi unit plans to upgrade its A4 earlier than planned, costing it up to 700 million euros, because of lower-than-expected sales from the two-year old car model, Handelsblatt cited company sources as saying.

Also, Automobilwoche cited a spokeswoman for Audi as saying that walkouts by workers amid wage talks by union IG Metall had led to around 350 fewer cars being built.

Separately, Volkswagen expects China’s passenger car market to rise around 4 percent in 2018, with the German company’s own vehicle sales in the country growing at a similar pace partly due to its continued emphasis on sport-utility vehicles.

GEA

The company reported 2017 operating EBITDA that fell short of its own guidance, at 565 million euros, citing negative effects from exchange rates and additional costs for bottling lines.

NIKI

Former Formula One champion Niki Lauda will acquire Niki, the airline he founded, and a meeting of its Austrian creditors have unanimously supported his bid, the carrier’s Austrian and German administrators said on Tuesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 6.04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW sentiment index for January due at 1000 CET. Economic Sentiment seen at 17.8 points vs 17.4, Current Conditions seen at 89.8 vs 89.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

