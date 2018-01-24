German stocks - Factors to watch on January 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

WAGE TALKS

German union IG Metall is due to hold a fourth round of talks with industrial employers in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg over higher wages and shorter working hours.

DAIMLER, BMW

German carmakers Daimler and BMW are close to agreeing to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow, a senior executive at one of the carmakers told Reuters on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

German court hearing due on a suit brought against the city of Duesseldorf by lobby group Deutsche Umwelthilfe demanding that it revoke the operating licenses of Volkswagen diesel models that it says continue to have excessive emissions.

AIRBUS

Budget airline group AirAsia plans to add around 30 jets to its airline affiliates across Asia this year due to strong demand growth across the region, Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said on Tuesday.

GERRESHEIMER

The company said it expected a one-time positive effect of $50-55 million from the U.S. tax reform in the first quarter of 2018.

RHEINMETALL

German arms exports dropped by nine percent to 6.24 billion euros last year, ARD television reported on Tuesday, following a pledge by the co-governing Social Democrats (SPD) to restrict weapons sales to non-allied countries.

QIAGEN

Qiagen said it had received FDA clearance for its JAK2 Test for use in the diagnosis of additional myeloproliferative neoplasms.

WIRECARD

German payment processor Wirecard rejected a report on Tuesday that was critical of its acquisition of an Indian payments business in 2015, reiterating its 2018 profit outlook and saying the unit was performing better than expected.

