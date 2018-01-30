German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The German government plans to nationalise lorry motorway toll company Toll Collect temporarily until a new operator has been found, a transport ministry spokesman said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. CFTC said that Deutsche Bank had agreed to pay $30 million civil penalty to settle charges in a “spoofing” probe.

Also, Asia is at the heart of Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s plan to rebuild after a shaky few years with further staff hires expected to complement a recovery in assets that is outpacing the global trend, its regional head said on Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA

Fourth round of wage talks with Verdi for around 33,000 staff, mostly in ground services, IT, maintenance and cargo.

SAP

SAP posted 2017 results on the lower side of market expectations after Chief Executive Bill McDermott had promised a “dynamite” final quarter in its cloud business, and announced it was buying Callidus Software Inc for an enterprise value of $2.4 billion.

SIEMENS

Talks to sell a generator plant in the eastern German city of Erfurt to BRUSH have collapsed, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported on its website, citing company sources.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has pledged never to test with animals again, Thomas Steg, VW’s chief lobbyist, told German daily Bild in an interview to be published on Tuesday. “We want to absolutely rule out testing on animals for the future so that this doesn’t happen again,” Bild quoted Steg as saying.

Also, third round of wage talks due with IG Metall for 120,000 workers at Volkswagen in Germany.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

The group said it placed 15.3 million new shares in a capital increase, raising gross proceeds of 193 million euros.

HELLOFRESH

Q4 trading statement due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

RWE - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 15 euros from 22.1 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 6.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January inflation data due at 1300 CET. CPI seen -0.6 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.7 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8063 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Maria Sheahan)