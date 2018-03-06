German stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

(Repeats with no changes)
FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Volkswagen is pondering a stock sale of its truck and bus division as part of ongoing efforts to boost the group’s efficiency, the carmaker’s chief executive said on Monday.
Germany’s biggest residential real estate company Vonovia VNAn.DE stuck with its guidance for an increase in 2018 core profit as it reported a 21 percent jump in 2017 earnings.
Capital Markets Day due after market close.
Airbus has set a goal of tripling services revenues from its commercial aircraft business to $10 billion within seven years and sharply reducing the number of times its jets are stranded on the ground for technical reasons, industry sources said.
The chemicals put up for sale its methacrylates plastics business, which makes clear acrylic sheet and precursor chemicals. It also said fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to 474 million euros, slightly below analysts’ estimates of 479 million.
Capital Markets Day due.
IN: STEINHOFF, SUEDZUCKER, CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING , JOST WERKE
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
Time: 6.13 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
