German stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is pondering a stock sale of its truck and bus division as part of ongoing efforts to boost the group’s efficiency, the carmaker’s chief executive said on Monday.

VONOVIA

Germany’s biggest residential real estate company Vonovia VNAn.DE stuck with its guidance for an increase in 2018 core profit as it reported a 21 percent jump in 2017 earnings.

SAP

Capital Markets Day due after market close.

AIRBUS

Airbus has set a goal of tripling services revenues from its commercial aircraft business to $10 billion within seven years and sharply reducing the number of times its jets are stranded on the ground for technical reasons, industry sources said.

EVONIK

The chemicals put up for sale its methacrylates plastics business, which makes clear acrylic sheet and precursor chemicals. It also said fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to 474 million euros, slightly below analysts’ estimates of 479 million.

KION

Capital Markets Day due.

SDAX

IN: STEINHOFF, SUEDZUCKER, CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING , JOST WERKE

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 6.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Arno Schuetze)