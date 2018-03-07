German stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

SIEMENS

Siemens has already attracted demand for all of the shares on offer in the initial public offering of its medical imaging and diagnostics business, one of the bookrunners leading the transaction said on Tuesday.

BMW

Research and development of the the next electric Mini will take place in China, BMW board member Peter Schwarzenbauer said on Tuesday, as the British brand awaits a new alliance with Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor Co.

DEUTSCHE POST

Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 11 percent at 1.23 billion euros ($1.51 billion). Poll:

JUNGHEINRICH

Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 12 percent at 77.7 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Q4 results due.

RTL

Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 8 percent at 489 million euros. Poll:

SCHAEFFLER

Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 1 and said it expected its adjusted EBIT margin to come to 10.5-11.5 percent this year.

