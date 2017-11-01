German stocks - Factors to watch on November 1

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday, which is a public holiday in parts of Germany:

U.S. FED

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as speculation swirls on who will be its next leader, but the U.S. central bank will likely point to a firming economy as it edges closer to a possible rate rise next month.

SECURITY

German police arrested a 19-year-old Syrian suspected of planning an Islamist-motivated bomb attack in Germany with the aim of killing as many people as possible, the federal prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

ALLIANZ

S&P raised the long-term ratings of Allianz’s Italian unit to “A-” from “A”

AUTOS

Carmakers are due to publish U.S. car sales for October.

BAYER

Bayer is weighing legal action and Novartis has expressed concern at plans by doctors in the north of England to defy official guidance by using a cancer medicine as a cheap eye drug.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom have reached an impasse in their talks to merge Sprint and T-Mobile US , sources said, sending shares in the Japanese Internet giant sliding.

MERCK

Merck said its MilliporeSigma unit signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Samsung BioLogics for a strategic alliance on biopharmaceutical manufacturing and biologics process development.

SIEMENS

Siemens Gamesa said it had won contracts between July and September to supply 310 wind turbines with a total capacity of 784 MW for five projects in the United States.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp and Norway’s Kongsberg have founded joint venture to develop, produce and maintain combat systems as part an exclusive supplier for submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, Kongsberg said in a statement. Plans for the JV had been announced earlier in the year.

AIRBUS

Airbus said on Tuesday it had uncovered inaccuracies in its filings to U.S. regulators over arms technology sales, drawing the United States for the first time into a scandal over alleged misconduct at Europe’s largest aerospace firm.

HOCHTIEF

Australian subsidiary Cimic posted a 21 percent jump in nine-month profit and named Michael Wright as its chief executive.

RHEINMETALL

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has appointed Andreas Schwer, boss of combat systems at Rheinmetall, as chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.

BIOTEST

The U.S. CFIUS has raised concerns over a planned takeover of Biotest by China’s Creat Group, Bloomberg reported late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SCOUT24

Thorsten Langheim and Vicente Vento Bosch have resigned from Scout24’s supervisory board due to Deutsche Telekom’s sale of its stake in the company, Scout24 said on Tuesday.

HELLOFRESH

Offer period for the meal-kit-delivery group’s initial public offering is due to end. Bookrunners said on Tuesday the price guidance was for 10.25 euros per share, in the middle of the range from 9 euros to 11.50 euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Berenberg starts with “buy”, 45 euro price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 6.22 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

