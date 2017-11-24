German stocks - Factors to watch on November 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

LINDE

Additional acceptance period for Praxair merger due to end at 2300 GMT.

THYSSENKRUPP

Shareholder Cevian said Thyssenkrupp’s management had not yet delivered what was promised and that it needed to look at the structure of its other divisions too, co-founder Lars Foerberg told Handelsblatt in an interview published Friday.

OSRAM

When asked by Handelsblatt daily whether Osram was courting potential Chinese investors, CEO Olaf Berlien said: “Nobody has talked to us recently. The German government has also made clear that it is interested in high-tech companies in Germany.”

RHEINMETALL

The next step in European defence sector consolidation will relate to land-based systems such as tanks, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told Handelsblatt newspaper. “I am optimistic that there will be solutions there,” he said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 116.6 vs 116.7, Current Conditions at 125.0 vs 124.8, Expectations at 108.9 vs 109.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)