German stocks - Factors to watch on October 11

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ALLIANZ

Moody’s affirms the insurer’s ratings with a stable outlook.

BMW

Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it had joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

INNOGY

The company said on Tuesday that it had bought from Norway’s Statkraft its 50 percent stake in the British offshore wind farm project Triton Knoll to become the sole owner.

LUFTHANSA

Sept traffic due at 1100 GMT.

Lufthansa and its main pilots’ union put an end to years of wrangling over pay, pensions and conditions on Tuesday, signing a wide-ranging agreement which is expected to reduce staff costs and boost the airline’s profits this year.

VOLKSWAGEN

The automaker said Tuesday that the group’s top management board had approved plans to bundle its component operations as part of a strategic shift to electric cars in the wake of the diesel car crisis.

GERRESHEIMER

Q3 results due. Adj EBITDA seen down 4.8 pct at 77.3 million eurs.

VARTA

The German battery maker said on Tuesday that it planned to raise up to 233 million euros in an initial public offering to fund an expansion of production.

CERAMTEC

Buyout group Cinven is close to the sale of the German industrial ceramics group Ceramtec to BC Partners, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German government to present economic growth forecast for 2017 and 2018. It will raise the growth forecast for 2017 to 2 pct from 1.5 percent and for 2018 to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent, a source said on Tuesday.

