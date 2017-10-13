German stocks - Factors to watch on October 13

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ECB

European Central Bank policymakers broadly agree to extend asset purchases at a lower volume at their October policy meeting with views converging on a nine-month extension, five people with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.

COMMERZBANK

The German Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it was not under time pressure to sell its stake in Commerzbank.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and HSBC have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

AIRBUS

U.S. aviation authorities have ordered visual inspections of fan hubs in engines used on some Airbus A380 jets after an engine came apart on an Air France flight last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

HOCHTIEF

Spanish builder ACS will launch next week a cash-and-share offer for toll road operator Abertis, sources said on Thursday. The offer is expected to be roughly half in cash and the rest in newly issued shares in Hochtief, they said.

INNOGY

Germany’s largest energy group on Thursday issued a 850 million euros corporate green bond to refinance wind power projects in Europe, it said.

VOLTABOX

Shares due to start trading on Frankfurt stock exchange.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRAPORT - RBC cuts to “underperform” from “sector perform”, raises price target to 75 euros from 58 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final September inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen +0.1 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y; HICP seen flat m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

