German stocks - Factors to watch on October 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile U.S. Inc and Sprint Corp plan to announce a merger agreement without any immediate asset sales, as they seek to preserve as much of their spectrum holdings and cost synergies as they can before regulators ask for concessions, according to people familiar with the matter on Sunday.

LINDE

Air Products and Air Liquide may bid for parts of peers Linde and Praxair that the two groups may be forced to divest in the event of a merger, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

Linde is considering carving out its engineering unit after the planned Praxair merger, but would keep majority stake in the business, Linde Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told Euro am Sonntag.

SIEMENS

Wind power unit Siemens Gamesa warned on profit on Friday, saying it now expected adjusted EBIT of 790 mln eur for the year to end Sept 2017, against the previous forecast for around 900 mln.

AIRBUS

Chief Executive Tom Enders sees no reason to resign over ongoing UK and French corruption investigations, but would be ready to do so if needed, he told a German newspaper.

HOCHTIEF

Italian toll-road operator Atlantia is prepared to raise its takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis to up to about 17.8 billion euros ($21 billion) should a rival offer by builder ACS materialise, people close to the matter told Reuters.

HUGO BOSS

German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.

UNIPER

Uniper works council head Harald Seegatz told Bild am Sonntag that the planned sale of E.ON’s 47 percent stake in Uniper to Fortum puts Uniper jobs at risk, a claim E.ON rejected.

AIR BERLIN

EasyJet is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft that were operated by the insolvent German carrier at Berlin Tegel airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.

Lufthansa plans to grow its Swiss unit’s fleet by five planes to enable it to take over flights from Air Berlin, Swiss weekly Sonntagszeitung reported.

IPO

German batter maker Varta has accelerated its IPO, shortening the offer period to Oct. 18, it said on Sunday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADLER REAL ESTATE - HSBC cuts to “Hold” from “Buy”

ADO PROPERTIES - HSBC cuts to “Hold” from “Buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5.01 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September wholesale price index due at 0600 GMT.

