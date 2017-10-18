German stocks - Factors to watch on October 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
The carmaker is reviving efforts to develop low-cost cars for emerging markets, daily Handelsblatt cited company sources as saying. VW is working on two new lines of budget cars that it plans to launch in China and India by 2020, the paper said.
Investor Day due.
Supervisory board due to discuss a possible offer for Abertis, sources have told Reuters.
SpringerNature, the publisher of science magazines Nature and Scientific American, is preparing a 2018 stock market listing valuing the company at up to 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), people close to the matter said. SpringerNature is 53-percent owned by German publisher Holtzbrinck.
Q3 trading statement due at 0600 GMT.
Offer period for battery maker Varta’s IPO due to end.
China’s Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
VOLKSWAGEN - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating; 212 euro target price
DAIMLER - Credit Suisse starts with “neutral” rating; 79 euro target price
PORSCHE - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating; 96 euro target price
BMW - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating; 126 euro target price
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 5.33 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thoamsson and Ludwig Burger)