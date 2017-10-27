German stocks - Factors to watch on October 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse warned on profit late on Thursday, hours after it said its embattled Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter was stepping down amid continuing allegations of insider trading.

HENKEL

Henkel agreed to buy the North American hair professional business of Shiseido, which includes brands such as Joico and Zotos Professional, for $485 million.

LINDE

Q3 results due. Net profit seen down 15 percent at 267 million euros. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 6 percent at 3.97 billion euros. Poll:

Separately, ruling due from Braunschweig court in suit brought against VW by Deutsche See GmbH.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Q3 results due.

NEMETSCHEK

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 20 percent at 25.2 million euros. Poll:

GRENKE

Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 19 percent at 41.9 million euros. Poll:

WASHTEC

Q3 results due.

AIR BERLIN

The insolvent airline’s last flight is due to land at Berlin-Tegel on Friday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 4.59 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct m/m, +2.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)