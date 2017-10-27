German stocks - Factors to watch on October 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Deutsche Boerse warned on profit late on Thursday, hours after it said its embattled Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter was stepping down amid continuing allegations of insider trading.
Henkel agreed to buy the North American hair professional business of Shiseido, which includes brands such as Joico and Zotos Professional, for $485 million.
Q3 results due. Net profit seen down 15 percent at 267 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 6 percent at 3.97 billion euros. Poll:
Separately, ruling due from Braunschweig court in suit brought against VW by Deutsche See GmbH.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 20 percent at 25.2 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 19 percent at 41.9 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
The insolvent airline’s last flight is due to land at Berlin-Tegel on Friday.
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 4.59 GMT.
German September import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct m/m, +2.6 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)