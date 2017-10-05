German stocks - Factors to watch on October 5

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

SIEMENS, OSRAM

The engineering firm is selling its remaining 17 percent stake in Osram Licht to institutional investors, severing links with the lighting group.

Separately, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that the merged Siemens-Alstom rail company will eventually absorb Canadian rival Bombardier and a Spanish competitor in the face of emerging Chinese giants.

VOLKSWAGEN

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka wants to meet leadership and unions at Volkswagen’s Skoda unit to discuss any potential production move to Germany, the prime minister’s office said late on Wednesday.

