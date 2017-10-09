German stocks - Factors to watch on October 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

COMMERZBANK

Credit Agricole’s chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The new head of Deutsche Telekom’s T-Systems unit will be American Adel Al-Saleh, Handelsblatt reported. Reinhard Clemens is tepping down from the start of next year, Deutsche Telekom said last month.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker said on Friday there were no plans at present to change where Czech subsidiary Skoda makes its cars, as it seeks to allay the fears of unions and politicians in the republic about losing work to Germany.

The German government wants carmakers to offer mechanical modifications to engine and exhaust systems for some models, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.

AIRBUS

The planemaker won 271 net aircraft orders between January and September.

Chief Executive Tom Enders has warned staff of “turbulent and confusing times” amid French and UK anti-bribery and corruption investigations and urged them to support the aerospace group’s top management and the board.

K+S

Strategy day due.

SCHAEFFLER

The automotive supplier expects around 30 percent of new cars will be battery-powered by 2030 and will look at smaller acquisitions to fill gaps in areas where it is lacking expertise, CEO Klaus Rosenfeld told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

UNIPER

Investor call about generation business in Europe due.

Fortum is not planning to increase its offer for Uniper, Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark told Rheinische Post on Monday. “22 euros is and remains our final offer,” he was quoted as saying.

AIR BERLIN

About 1,400 employees at the insolvent carrier are threatened by dismissal, union documents showed on Friday, with Air Berlin’s entire ground staff due to get their notices of termination by the end of October.

Talks between the insolvent carrier Air Berlin and easyJet over the sale of up 30 planes are at risk of falling apart, according to a report in Germany’s B.Z. newspaper on Monday.

UNITED INTERNET

The chief financial officer of United Internet said the company was “open to further purchases” after buying Strato und taking over Drillisch, according to an interview in Saturday’s Boersen Zeitung.

