German stocks - Factors to watch on September 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, deepening tensions after Pyongyang’s recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.
The European Central Bank will announce in October a six-month extension to its asset purchase programme but will cut how much it buys each month to 40 billion euros ($47.7 billion) from January, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Indicated 7.6 percent higher
Deadline for bidders to submit offers for the insolvent airline’s assets.
A decision on who will buy the assets has been postponed and will be taken on Sept. 25, the day after German national elections, a spokesman for Air Berlin said late on Thursday.
BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
The Green party blasted carmakers for presenting new fuel-guzzling models at the Frankfurt auto show, saying in a letter they sent to the chiefs of Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW, Opel and Ford that their lineup was not “future-oriented”, German daily Rheinische Post quoted the letter as saying.
Also, power utilities, tech start-ups and oil majors are fighting to establish themselves as the dominant players in the fast-growing business of charging stations – but advances in electric vehicles means where they build them is changing.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Bayer is prepared to decide in the fourth quarter on asset sales to win regulatory approval for its planned takeover of Monsanto, board member Liam Codon told WirschaftsWoche weekly.
Separately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved the chemicals group’s treatment for follicular lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph system.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Some 5,300 parcel delivery jobs in Germany are unfilled, indicating a possible bottleneck for the busy Christmas season, WirtschaftsWoche weekly quoted a spokesman for Germany’s employment agency as saying.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
T-Mobile US said at an investor conference it was “looking good” in the third quarter.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Munich Re and Swiss Re have cut or shrunk projects with IBM’s Watson supercomputer because it did not provide the value hoped for, WirtschaftsWoche weekly reported, citing company sources at both reinsurers.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
E.ON - SocGen cuts to “hold” from “buy”
RWE - SocGen cuts to “hold” from “buy”
AURUBIS - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”, cuts price target to 72.16 from 79 euros
COVESTRO - Goldman Sachs raises to “neutral” from “sell”
INNOGY - JP Morgan starts with “neutral”, 38 euros price target
METRO - Raymond James starts with “outperform”, target price 21 euros
UNIPER - SocGen cuts to “hold” from “buy”
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 6.12 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
