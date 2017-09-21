German stocks - Factors to watch on September 21

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

U.S. FED

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled it still expects one more increase by the end of the year despite a recent bout of low inflation.

IRAN

The United States said on Wednesday it is weighing whether the Iranian nuclear deal serves its security interests even as Iran said it did not expect Washington to abandon the agreement.

HURRICANE MARIA

Hurricane Maria, the strongest storm to strike Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years, carved a path of destruction through the U.S. territory on Wednesday, causing severe flooding and plunging the island into darkness as the storm’s death toll in the Caribbean rose to at least 10.

COMMERZBANK

The lender plans to cut 1,700 full-time jobs at its headquarters in Frankfurt, radio station hr-iNFO reported late on Wednesday, citing unnamed employees who had attended a townhall meeting. That is fewer than the up to 2,400 cuts that had been feared by labour representatives, it said.

DAIMLER

Chinese automaker BYD said it expected all vehicles in the country, including private vehicles, to be completely electrified by 2030 and that it planned to launch more products with Daimler.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

The creditors of Air Berlin are due to meet to discuss offers for the insolvent airline’s assets.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp may look at opportunities for acquisitions after agreeing a steel joint venture with Tata Steel, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Handelsblatt daily. “First we will make the joint venture a success. But of course it is up to management to look at acquisitions too,” he said.

AIRBUS

A parliamentary inquiry into Austria’s $2 billion Eurofighter deal found no indications of bribery or that Airbus and its partners illegally influenced Austrian politicians, according to the final report on the matter.

STEINHOFF

Closed-door hearing due in a Dutch court after a former joint venture partner of Steinhoff asked the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal to initiate annual account proceedings.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)