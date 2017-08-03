FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam state TV broadcasts former oil executive saying he turned himself in
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 2 months

Vietnam state TV broadcasts former oil executive saying he turned himself in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s state television on Thursday broadcast images of a former state oil executive saying he had turned himself into authorities in the southeast Asian country, after Germany accused Vietnam of having kidnapped him.

“I wasn’t thinking maturely and decided to hide and during that time I realised I need to return to face the truth and ... admit my faults and apologise,” the executive, Trinh Xuan Thanh, said in a prime-time bulletin on Vietnam Television.

“Because of fear I decided to hide in Germany, where I lived a precarious and anxious life,” television quoted Thanh as saying in a signed confession dated July 31. “I returned to Vietnam and presented myself at the investigative authority.” (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.