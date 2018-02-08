FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 1:29 PM / a day ago

Germany's Verdi union demands 6 pct pay hike for public sector workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s powerful Verdi union said on Thursday it would demand a pay hike of 6 percent for more than 2 million civil servants and other public sector employees from the federal government and municipalities.

The wage negotiations, which are expected to start later this month, follow a hard-fought deal on more pay and flexible working hours struck for 3.9 million employees in the industrial sector.

The pay negotiations are expected to end years of wage restraint in Europe’s largest economy, potentially aiding the European Central Bank as it tries to get euro zone inflation back up to its target rate of just below 2 percent.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

