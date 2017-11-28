FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Global Fashion Group Q3 net revenues rise
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 8:00 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Global Fashion Group Q3 net revenues rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, detail)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Global Fashion Group, the emerging markets fashion retailer set up by investors Kinnevik and Rocket Internet, reported its third-quarter operating losses narrowed somewhat while net revenue jumped by 19 percent.

* Global Fashion Group (GFG) Q3 net revenue EUR 256.4 mln euro ($304.78 mln) vs 215.6 mln in year-ago quarter

* GFG Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss EUR 32.6 mln, with margin improving by 2.8 percentage points to (12.7) pct of net revenue

* Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 2016 was EUR 33.3 mln

* “Operational efficiency gains more than offset the year on year investment in gross margin of (0.8) percentage points, as a result of targeted price investments in some of our key markets,” GFG said in the report

* Kinnevik owns 35 percent of GFG, which comprises of the regional businesses Lamoda, Dafiti, Namshi, Zalora and The Iconic

* The results excluded its unit Namshi, now majority owned by Emaar Malls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8413 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.