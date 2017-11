Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners LP said on Monday it offered to take full control of mall owner GGP Inc, valuing the company at $21.6 billion.

Brookfield, which owns a 34 percent stake in the company, offered to buy each GGP share for $23.00, a premium of 3.6 percent to GGP’s Friday close. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)