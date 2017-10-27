FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's ESLA to pay 19.0 pct yield on 7-yr tranche of energy bond
October 27, 2017 / 8:14 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Ghana's ESLA to pay 19.0 pct yield on 7-yr tranche of energy bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ghana’s ESLA will pay a yield of 19.0 percent on a 2.4 billion cedi ($548 mln) seven-year tranche of a government-backed energy bond issued on Friday to clear debts owed by power utilities to banks and suppliers, arrangers said.

ESLA, which was set up by the government for the transaction, has extended the issue of a related 3.6 billion cedi 10-year tranche of the bond by a week at the request of investors, a government source told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

