Ghana's ESLA to pay 19.0 pct yield on 7-yr tranche of energy bond

ACCRA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ghana’s ESLA will pay a yield of 19.0 percent on a 2.4 billion cedi ($548 mln) seven-year tranche of a government-backed energy bond issued on Friday to clear debts owed by power utilities to banks and suppliers, arrangers said.

ESLA, which was set up by the government for the transaction, has extended the issue of a related 3.6 billion cedi 10-year tranche of the bond by a week at the request of investors, a government source told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)