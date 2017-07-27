FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Ghana sells 1.49 bln cedi ($341.2 mln) 5-yr bond at 18.25 pct
July 27, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 10 days ago

Ghana sells 1.49 bln cedi ($341.2 mln) 5-yr bond at 18.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 27 (Reuters) - Ghana sold a 1.49 billion cedi ($341.2 mln) five-year domestic bond on Thursday at a yield of 18.5 percent, lead arranger Barclays Bank Ghana said.

The new government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who took power in January, is trying to rebalance the West African commodities exporter's finances as it faces large debts from years of overspending and lower commodity prices.

Bids tendered for the 2022-maturity paper amounted to 1.71 billion cedis.

$1=4.3900 cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tim Cocks

