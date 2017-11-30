FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana raises 5.3 bln cedis ($1.16 bln) in multiple bonds to refinance debt
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2017 / 9:53 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ghana raises 5.3 bln cedis ($1.16 bln) in multiple bonds to refinance debt

Kwasi Kpodo

2 Min Read

ACCRA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ghana sold 5.29 billion cedis ($1.16 bln) worth of long-term bonds on Thursday, dominated by re-openings of previous bond issues by the major commodity exporter to help restructure its high public debt, lead arrangers said.

Ghana is grappling with budget deficits, inflation and a volatile local currency, all of which have forced the government to sign a $918 credit deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Apart from a new five-year paper, sold at a yield of 17.6 percent, the West African country reopened existing bonds with maturities of seven, 10 and 15 years, the joint book-runners Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank and brokers Strategic African Securities said in a statement.

The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who took power in January, is trying to rebalance the country’s finances and narrow the public debt, which stood at 138.9 billion cedis or 68.6 percent of GDP as of the end of September.

A source close to the transaction said nearly half of Thursday’s total sale consisted of treasury bills that were restructured into long-term bonds.

“In effect, only about half of the cumulative 5.29 billion cedis accepted was fresh borrowing. The other half is only converting existing treasury bill investments into longer maturities,” the source said.

Settlement for the bonds is due on Monday. ($= 4.5720 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.