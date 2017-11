ACCRA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ghana scooped $221.4 million worth of a three-year domestic dollar bond at a 6.25 percent yield on Thursday, boosting the new government’s plans to explore local funding sources, arrangers said.

Initial guidance for the bond, the second to be issued by the major commodities exporter and open only to Ghanaian investors, was 6.25 percent. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Mark Heinrich)