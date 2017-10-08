FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ghana gas depot blast kills at least 6 - fire service
October 8, 2017

CORRECTED-Ghana gas depot blast kills at least 6 - fire service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show the explosion occurred at a fuel distribution site, not a natural gas depot in para 1)

ACCRA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - At least six people were killed and 35 injured, mostly sufffering burns, after an explosion at a fuel distribution site in Ghana’s capital, fire service spokesman Billy Anaglate said on Sunday.

The explosion on Saturday evening sent a giant fireball into the sky above the eastern part of Accra, causing frightened residents to flee their homes in large numbers. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet)

