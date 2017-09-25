FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast accepts tribunal ruling in border dispute with Ghana
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 25, 2017 / 10:29 AM / in 24 days

Ivory Coast accepts tribunal ruling in border dispute with Ghana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has accepted a ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea that favoured Ghana in a dispute over the location of the maritime boundary separating the two West African neighbours, an Ivorian government spokesman said.

“What’s important is to preserve our good neighbourly relations with Ghana,” Bruno Kone said on Monday. “And this judgement allows for a definitive demarcation of the maritime boundary.” (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.