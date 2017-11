ACCRA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ghana has opened talks with Exxon Mobil Corp to allow the U.S. oil firm to undertake deepwater exploration off the West African nation’s coast, a deputy energy minister said on Monday.

“The negotiations are ongoing according to our current laws ... so far so good,” Mohamed Amin Adam told Reuters on the sidelines of an Africa oil conference in Accra. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)