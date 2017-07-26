FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gilead Sciences quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates
July 26, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 9 days ago

Gilead Sciences quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 12 percent as use of its flagship hepatitis C drugs continued to decline, but the results beat Wall Street estimates and the company raised its full-year sales outlook.

Shares of Gilead, which closed at $74.19 on Nasdaq, rose 2.2 percent to $75.72 after hours.

After one-time items, Gilead earned $2.56 a share. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast adjusted earnings of $2.15 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi, Harvoni and Epclusa totaled $2.9 billion, down from $4 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast $2.23 billion. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Richard Chang)

