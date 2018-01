LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Melrose, the British industials turnaround specialist, plans to continue to pursue its bid for engineering group GKN, according to a source familiar with the matter.

GKN said on Friday it had rejected a 405 pence-per-share paper and cash bid from Melrose and that it would instead break itself up by separating its aerospace and automotive businesses. (Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Edmund Blair)