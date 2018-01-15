FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 5:14 PM / a day ago

Activist hedge fund Elliott discloses stake in GKN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Elliott, the U.S. activist hedge fund, has disclosed a stake in British engineering company GKN and a short position in GKN’s suitor Melrose, stock exchange filings showed on Monday.

The hedge fund has a 1.7 percent interest in GKN through contacts-for-difference and a 0.5 percent short position in Melrose shares that is also via CfDs. It comes after GKN rejected a 7 billion-pound paper-and-cash offer from Melrose last week. (Reporting by Ben Martin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

