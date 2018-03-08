Melrose wins nod from its shareholders, EU anti-trust clearance for GKN bid

March 8 (Reuters) - Melrose, which has made a hostile attempt to buy British engineering group GKN Plc , said its shareholders had approved the 7 billion-pound ($9.71 billion) bid and the European Commission had given anti-trust clearance.

Melrose has made the unwanted approach for GKN, which the FTSE 100 company has sought to fend off, calling it a “low price and high risk” bid which undervalues the company.