FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GKN's aerospace trading 'disappointing', faces external claims
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 13, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 8 days ago

GKN's aerospace trading 'disappointing', faces external claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN said trading in its aerospace business was “disappointing” in the third quarter as pricing pressure hit margins and operational challenges took a toll.

The company also said on Friday it was aware of two external claims, one in aerospace and one in driveline, that were expected to result in a 40 million pound ($53 million)charge in the fourth quarter.

As a result of the claims and the operational challenges in its North American Aerospace unit, it now expected management profit before tax for the year to be slightly above 2016.

​ ($1 = 0.7532 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.