FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 21, 2018 / 7:46 AM / a day ago

Glanbia earnings per share up 10 pct in 2017, growth to slow in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Glanbia:

* FY adjusted eps up 10.2%, constant currency; wholly owned revenue up 9.2%, constant currency

* says 2018 outlook positive, expects to deliver 5% to 8% growth in pro-forma1 adjusted EPS (constant currency)

* sees growth to be delivered in H2 as comparative dairy dynamics and planned investments will adversely affect h1 performance

* FY reported profit after tax €329.4 million, up €117.3 y/y

* wholly owned revenue from continuing operations €2,387.1 million up 9.2% on prior year, constant currency (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.