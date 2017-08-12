Zambia's copper mine suspends operations after restricted power supply

LUSAKA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines unit suspended operations in certain areas on Saturday after the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) restricted power supply to its sites in both the Kitwe and Mufulira regions.

"In the interest of safety, Mopani has with immediate effect suspended operations in certain areas, and all our miners who were underground at the time of restricting power supply, have successfully returned to the surface," the copper producer said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Alison Williams)