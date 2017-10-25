FOREX-Dollar index adds gains on upbeat durable goods data

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains on Wednesday versus a basket of currencies as orders for U.S. durable goods rose for a second straight month in September, beating analyst expectations and supporting the view of steady economic growth.

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), a gauge that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen and four other currencies was up 0.1 percent at 93.868, holding below the 2-1/2 week peak of 94.017 set on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)