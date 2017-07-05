FOREX-Dollar index holds gains after U.S. May factory orders data

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar clung to gains against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as total new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell more than forecast in May but demand for capital equipment came in a bit stronger than expected.

At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), a closely watched index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six major currencies was last up 0.2 percent at 96.405. It reached a one-week high earlier Wednesday at 96.512. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)